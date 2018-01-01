Man, 35, shot in East Chatham

A man was shot early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was standing at 1:24 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Drexel when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.