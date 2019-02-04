Man, 35, stabbed in face and arm at Cicero stop on CTA Green Line

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man Sunday night at the CTA Green Line’s Cicero station on the West Side, police said.

At 11:28 p.m., the 30-year-old and 35-year-old were in a physical fight on the platform near the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Lake Street in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

The younger man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the face and arm, police said.

The 35-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old at the station, police said. Charges are pending.

Green Line trains in both directions were halted for about 10 minutes as police investigated, according to CTA alerts.