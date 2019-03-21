Man, 35, wounded in Altgeld Gardens shooting

A man was wounded after being shot while sitting in his vehicle Wednesday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, 35, was sitting in his vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131th Street when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the shoulder, according to Chicago police.

The man drove to a nearby fire station for help and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.