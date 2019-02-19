Man, 36, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks from the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Angelo Guerrero, 36, was last seen Feb. 2 and is missing from the 4800 block of South Halsted, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He may need medical attention.

Gerrero was described as a 5-foot-6, 187-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, a black hoodie, light military-style pants and tan boots.

He has been known to frequent the area bordered by 38th Street, 47th Street, Western Avenue and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.