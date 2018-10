Man, 36, shot during argument in South Austin

A man was shot twice in the leg during an argument Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11 p.m., the 36-year-old was in a verbal altercation with another male in the 900 block of North Leamington when the other person shot him, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.