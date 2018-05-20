Man, 36, shot during home invasion in Englewood

A 36-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded during a home invasion Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 5:31 a.m., the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when three people forced their way into his home in the 5700 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police. He also suffered cuts to his head when he was struck by one of the suspects.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.