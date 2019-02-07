Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/07/2019, 04:42am

Man, 36, shot in Galewood

1700 block of North McVicker | Google Maps

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was wounded on a sidewalk Thursday morning in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:50 a.m., the 36-year-old heard shots while standing in the 1700 block of North McVicker and felt pain, according to Chicago police. He was hit in both legs.

The 36-year-old was taken to Community First Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Wire