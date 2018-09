Man, 36, wounded in Little Village shooting

The 2700 block of South Pulaski Avenue in Little Village, Chicago | Google Streetview

A man was shot and wounded Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., the 36-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman exited a tan-colored car and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his hand and refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.