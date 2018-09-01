A man was seriously wounded Saturday evening from a drive-by shooting in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 7:24 p.m., the 37-year-old was shot multiple times while driving east in the 3200 block of 82nd Street, according to Chicago police.
A light-colored SUV pulled up next to the man and fired multiple shots at his car, striking his neck and body.
The 37-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.