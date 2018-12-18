Man, 37, reported missing from Rogers Park

Police were searching for a 37-year-old man who went missing last week from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Nicholas Pancotto was last seen Dec. 9 near the intersection of Fargo and Damen, according to an alert from Chicago police. He “might be in the area of Devon and Broadway.”

Pancotto was described as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound white man with brown eyes and hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information abut Ingram’s whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.