Man, 37, shot in Marquette Park

A 37-year-old man was wounded Monday in a shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot at 2:07 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Maplewood, Chicago Police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later transferred to Holy Cross Hospital.

Area Central detectives were investigating.