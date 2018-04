Man, 37, stabbed to death during argument in South Chicago

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The man was arguing with a male at 11:53 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Brandon when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man then returned home, where he died from his wounds, police said.

The male ran away from the scene, police said. He remains at large.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.