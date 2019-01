Man, 37, wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a drive-by attack Friday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:40 p.m., the 37-year-old was wounded by gunfire in the 500 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police. Someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking his right hip.

The 37-year-old declined medical treatment, police said. No one was in custody.