Man, 37, wounded in Logan Square shooting

A 37-year-old man was shot Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm at 6:48 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police. Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.