Man, 38, charged with 3 armed robberies of North Side pawn shops

A man was charged with robbing multiple North Side pawn shops at gunpoint after he was allegedly caught selling the stolen jewelry at another pawn shop on Friday.

Nortbert Caillouet, a 38-year-old Bucktown resident, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. inside a pawn shop in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood’s 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Since June, Caillouet has entered the locations of a citywide pawn shop branch while armed a handgun, police said. He made off with jewelry from the shops and then sold the stolen goods off.

The alleged crimes took place June 7 in the Lake View neighborhood’s 3900 block of North Broadway and Aug. 10 and Dec. 10 in the West Rogers Park neighborhood’s 1900 block of West Howard Street.

An investigation identified him as the suspect, leading to his arrest on Friday, police said.

He was next scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.