Man, 38, dies in Gary motorcycle accident

A man died in a motorcycle-related accident early Saturday morning in Gary, Indiana.

Donte Finch, 38, was pronounced dead about 2:15 a.m. as a result of blunt force trauma from getting into an accident while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Broadway, according to the Lake County Coroner. The coroner was dispatched to the accident about 1:30 a.m.

It was not immediately known what caused Finch, of the 2600 block of Harrison Street in Gary, to get into the accident.