Man, 38, dies in Hammond crash

A 38-year-old man was killed in a vehicle accident Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

About 6 a.m., Sylvester Pigram III was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at 173rd Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday ruled Pigram’s cause of death was blunt force trauma from a motor vehicle accident, the coroner’s office said. He lived in Hammond.