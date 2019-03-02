Man, 38, shot in hand in Back of the Yards

A 38-year-old man was shot in his hand Saturday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:32 a.m., the man was shot in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard after getting into an argument with the shooter, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The shooter is not in custody as detectives continue to investigate the incident, which might have began as a domestic fight.