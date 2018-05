Man, 38, shot in Chatham

A man was wounded Friday afternoon in a Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was standing on a porch about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Evans when he heard gunshots, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. His condition had stabilized.