Man, 38, shot in Chicago Lawn

A 38-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Maplewood, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.