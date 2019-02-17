Man, 38, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

A man was struck by a bullet while walking outside Saturday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 38-year-old heard gunshots ring out on a sidewalk at 10:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the right ankle and brought himself to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. No one is in custody.