Man, 38, shot on sidewalk in Chatham

A man was wounded by gunfire Monday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:05 a.m., a male walked up to the 38-year-old and shot him on a sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago police. He struck him in the right hand.

The 38-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.