Man, 38, shot on Southwest Side

A 38-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon near the border of the Lawndale and Homan Square neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

At 3:23 p.m., the man was shot in his right shoulder in the 700 block of South Independence, according to Chicago police.

He was listed in good condition after showing up at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He later checked himself out of the hospital after failing to cooperate with investigators. As a result, the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Area North detectives were investigating.