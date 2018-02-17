Man, 38, shot while walking on sidewalk in Logan Square

A 38-year-old man was wounded in shooting early Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking at 2:09 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West North Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center before being transferred in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.