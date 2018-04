Man, 38, wounded in Austin shooting

A 38-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting in a vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Lake Street when someone approached his vehicle and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He showed up in good condition to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right bicep, police said.