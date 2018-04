Man, 38, wounded in South Shore shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the South Side’s South Shore neighborhood.

About 9:05 p.m., the man was arguing with someone in an apartment hallway in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The other person then showed a weapon and shot him in the face and leg, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.