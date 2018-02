Man, 39, critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

A 39-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

At 6:07 p.m., the man was on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of East 83rd when a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt walked up and shot him in his left arm and chest, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.