Man, 39, found shot to death in vehicle in Chicago Lawn: cops

Officers found a 39-year-old man shot to death Monday evening in the Chicago Lawn community on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 6 p.m., the officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert when they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backseat of a vehicle in the 6900 block of South Western, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area Central Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.