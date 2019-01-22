Man, 39, hurt by falling debris at Union Station

A 39-year-old man was injured by falling debris during rush hour Tuesday evening at Union Station in the West Loop.

Firefighters responded to reports of a person hurt just after 5 p.m. at the train station, located at 225 S. Canal St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was taken to Rush University Medical Center, fire officials said.

Amtrak officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Metra said that trains on the North Central Service line were experiencing delays due to “track issues” at Union Station. No further information was immediately available.