Man, 39, killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

About 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street and found the 39-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.