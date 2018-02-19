Man, 39, missing from Lake View East

Police are looking for a man missing from the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side who was last seen in River North.

Daymon Seals, 39, has been missing since Sunday afternoon from the 600 block of West Grace, according to Chicago Police.

Seals was in town for a visit when he went missing Sunday, police said. He was last seen about 4:30 p.m. near Celeste Restaurant at 111 W. Hubbard, police said.

Seals is described as a bald, 6-foot-1 black man weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.