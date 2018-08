Man, 39, reported missing from Avondale may need medical help

A 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side may need medical attention, police said.

Marco Marchan was reported missing from the 2700 block of North Artesian, according to Chicago Police.

Marchan is described as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair, an olive complexion and missing fingers on his left hand, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.