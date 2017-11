Man, 39, reported missing from Uptown

A 39-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Scott Skinner was last seen Friday and was reported missing from the 1300 block of West Wilson, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert. He may be depressed.

Skinner was described as white, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.