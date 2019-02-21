Man, 39, shot to death during altercation inside vehicle in Lawndale: cops

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his parked vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 2:47 p.m., the man and another male were sitting inside the vehicle in the 3600 block of West Douglas when they got into an altercation, according to Chicago police. The male then fired shots that struck the man multiple times in his body.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The shooter ran off from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators found a pistol, five shell casings and scattered cash inside the vehicle, police said. It was unclear whether the gun belonged to the shooter or the man who was killed.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.