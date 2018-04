Man, 39, shows up at hospital with stab wound to head

A man showed up at a hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a stab wound to his head in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

About 2 p.m., the 39-year-old took himself to Trinity Hospital for treatment after a male walked up and stabbed him in the 8700 block of South Euclid, according to Chicago Police.

He was in good condition.