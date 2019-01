Man, 39, stabbed by female during ‘domestic’ incident in South Shore

A man was stabbed by a female Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 5:09 a.m., the 39-year-old was knifed in the stomach during a “domestic-related” dispute in the 2300 block of East 70th Place, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody, and the 39-year-old declined to cooperate with officers, police said.