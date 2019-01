Man, 40, arrested after SWAT team called in Belmont Gardens

A man was placed into police custody after a SWAT team was called late Tuesday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:38 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 4500 block of West George Street, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was arrested without incident.

No one was injured, and Area North police were investigating the incident.