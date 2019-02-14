Man, 40, dies after driving into light pole in Bronzeville: police

A driver was killed after crashing into a pole late Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:16 p.m., the 40-year-old man lost control of his Chevy Utility as he drove west on 43rd Street near the South Drexel intersection, according to Chicago police.

The Chevy veered off-road and struck a light pole, police said. The 40-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal crash.