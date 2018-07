Man, 40, grazed by bullet during argument in Streeterville

A 40-year-old man was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The man was arguing with someone about 5:15 a.m. in the 400 block of North McClurg Court when the person opened fire, grazing him in the arm, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.