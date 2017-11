Man, 40, shot on back porch of home in Park Manor

A man was shot Wednesday night as he stood on the back porch of a Park Manor home on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the 40-year-old was standing on the porch with family members in the 7000 block of South Indiana when they heard gunshots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.