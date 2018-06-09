Man, 40, shot to death in Chatham: police

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., the man was in the 7600 block of South Rhodes when another male got out of a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, striking him multiple times in his head and body, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.