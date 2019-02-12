FOUND: Man, 40, who went missing from Gresham over a month ago

A 40-year-old man who has been missing from the South Side Gresham neighborhood for more than a month has been located.

Damico “Mico” Woodhouse was last seen Jan. 6 in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Wednesday morning, stating that Woodhouse has been found and is “no longer missing.” Further details were not released.