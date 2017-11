Man, 41, found critically hurt with gunshot wound in Austin apartment

A man found with a gunshot wound in an apartment early Saturday was in critical condition after a West Side attack.

The 41-year-old was found shortly after 2 a.m. in the apartment in the 800 block of North Waller, according to Chicago Police.

He had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

More details weren’t immediately available.