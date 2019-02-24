Man, 41, killed in Chicago Heights crash

A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

At 1:52 a.m., Larry D. Everet was involved in the crash in the 200 block of East 16th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy Sunday found Everet died from skull and brain injuries he sustained when a vehicle struck a “fixed object,” the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Chicago Heights, less than a mile from the scene of the crash.

Chicago Heights police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.