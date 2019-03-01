Man, 41, missing from Humboldt Park: police

A 41-year-old man was reported missing this week from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Kenneth Jackson, who was missing from the 3900 block of West Potomac Avenue, last made contact with people on Monday and was last seen on Feb. 15, according to Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 220-pound, bald black man, police said.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North’s Special Victim’s Unit at (312) 744-8266.