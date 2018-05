Man, 41, shot in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2 p.m., the 41-year-old was driving west in the 1000 block of West 72nd Street when he heard gunshots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.