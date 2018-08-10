Man, 41, shot inside abandoned building in West Pullman

A man was shot Friday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the 41-year-old was inside an abandoned building in the 11900 block of South Michigan when he got into a fight with someone he knew, according to Chicago Police.

The person he was fighting with pulled out a gun and shot him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating. No one was immediately taken into custody.