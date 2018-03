Man, 41, shot on Northwest Side

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4 p.m., the 41-year-old man was in the 4300 block of North Monticello Avenue when he was shot in his side, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.