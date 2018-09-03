Man, 41, wounded in Altgeld Gardens shooting

A 41-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, according to Chicago police.

The man approached by someone who asked him, “Where are you from?”, police said. The person then pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

He was struck in his abdomen and back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Area South detectives were investigating.