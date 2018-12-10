Man, 42, killed in Little Village shooting

A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:23 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of South Homan and discovered the 42-year-old lying on the ground, according to Chicago police.

He was taken with a bullet in his chest to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said, and pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area Central detectives investigated.